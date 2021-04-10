Watch
Protest near Masters pushes back against Georgia voting law

Matt Slocum/AP
The flag on the seventh hole waves in the wind during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Masters Golf
Posted at 3:27 PM, Apr 10, 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — About two dozen protesters turned out near Augusta National to object to Georgia’s new voting law during the third round of the Masters.

The group held signs that said “Let Us Vote” and “Protect Georgia Voting Rights,” drawing both jeers and cheers from motorists on a busy street about a half mile from the course.

One man passing by shouted an insult against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who signed new voter restrictions into law last month. But another yelled at protesters, “C’mon, you can vote! Get out of here!”

Opponents say the Georgia law reduces the impact of minority voters by making it more difficult to cast a ballot. It has drawn fire from around the country and prompted Major League Baseball to pull its All-Star Game from Atlanta.

