Prep players in Big Bend, south Georgia sign during 2022 college football early signing period

(WTXL) — From Wednesday, Dec. 21 through Friday, Dec. 23, some high school football players in Florida's Big Bend and south Georgia put pen to paper to confirm their commitments to college football programs during the national early signing period.
High school players along with two-year junior college players that plan to join either a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) or Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) program and intend to enroll at the program's institution as a student are eligible to participate in the early signing period.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21
LANIER COUNTY – JAYLON CALHOUN
VALDOSTA -
THOMAS COUNTY CENTRAL – ADAM HOPKINS
MUNROE – MAKARI VICKERS – Oklahoma
RICKARDS – TRISTEN SION
FLORIDA HIGH – DONOVAN BARNES
MUNROE – AHMARI BORDEN – Stanford