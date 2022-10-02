Photo Gallery | NFL | Cleveland at Atlanta | Oct. 2

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs in a touchdown against Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski works on the sidelines against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) fumbles after his catch against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker (3) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) moves oput of the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith watches play against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) leaps for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws under pressure from Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (47) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) runs out of the pocket as Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford, second from right, runs an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 23-20. (AP Photo/John Amis) Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford, (37) celebrates his interception with teammates after his interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 23-20. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik) Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford, (37) celebrates his interception with teammates after his interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 23-20. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik) Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (37) picks off the ball against Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell (18) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 23-20. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik) Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo (7) kicks a field goal against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis) Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd (14) misses the catch against Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) makes the catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis) Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford, (37) runs his intercepted ball with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 23-20. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Prev 1 / Ad Next