Photo Gallery | MLB National League Division Series - Philadelphia at Atlanta - Game 2 | Oct. 12

Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) is hit by a pitch by Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler during the sixth inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Andrew Bellatti (64) delivers during the seventh inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Rain hits a window overlooking Truist Park before Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Atlanta. The game has been rain delayed. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) watches play from the dugout during the seventh inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

People cover up from rain in Truist Park before Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Atlanta. The game has been rain delayed. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Associated Press

Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts after being hit by a pitch by Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler during the sixth inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Associated Press

A man wears a rain poncho during a rain delay at Truist Park before Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Atlanta. The game has been rain delayed. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Associated Press

Fans cover up from rain during a rain delay at Truist Park before Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Associated Press

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) walks off the field during the first inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Associated Press

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) reacts to a strike out during the second inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Associated Press

Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) scores after Atlanta Braves Matt Olson hit a RBI single during the sixth inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Associated Press

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) gets under a fly ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott (5) during the fifth inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) works during the sixth inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) celebrates an out during the sixth inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) reacts to giving up an RBI-single to Atlanta Braves Austin Riley during the sixth inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits an RBI-single during the sixth inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Associated Press

