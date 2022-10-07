Watch Now
Sports

Photo Gallery | MLB AL Wild Card Series - Game 1 | Tampa Bay at Cleveland | Oct. 7

Oscar Gonzalez, Amed Rosario, Steven Kwan Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez, left, Amed Rosario (1) and Steven Kwan, right, celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of an AL wild-card baseball playoff game, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)Photo by: Associated Press Amed Rosario, Steven Kwan Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario (1) and Steven Kwan, right, celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in a wild card baseball playoff game, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)Photo by: Associated Press Kevin Cash, Doug Eddings Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash, left, goes out to talk with umpire Doug Eddings (88) on an unsuccessful challenge to a home run by Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez in the sixth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)Photo by: Associated Press Emmanuel Clase Cleveland Guardians' Emmanuel Clase pitches in the ninth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)Photo by: Associated Press Emmanuel Clase, Austin Hedges Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase, left, celebrates with catcher Austin Hedges, right, after the Guardians defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in a wild card baseball playoff game, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)Photo by: Associated Press Terry Francona Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona shouts from the dugout before a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)Photo by: Associated Press Shane Bieber Cleveland Guardians' Shane Bieber pitches in the first innning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)Photo by: Associated Press Shane Bieber Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber walks back to the dugout after the top of the fifth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)Photo by: Associated Press Rays Guardians Baseball Cleveland Guardians fans cheer before at a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)Photo by: Associated Press Rays Guardians Baseball A Cleveland Guardians fan cheers before a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)Photo by: Associated Press Jose Siri Tampa Bay Rays' Jose Siri celebrates in the dugout after a solo home run in the sixth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Cleveland Guardians Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)Photo by: Associated Press Yandy Diaz, Jose Siri Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz (2) celebrates with teammate Jose Siri, right, after Siri hit a solo home run in the sixth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)Photo by: Associated Press Jose Ramirez Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez runs the bases after a two-run home run in the sixth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)Photo by: Associated Press Shane McClanahan Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan looks down after giving up a two-run home run to Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez in the sixth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)Photo by: Associated Press Jose Ramirez, Amed Rosario, Christian Bethancourt Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez (11) celebrates his two-run home run with teammate Amed Rosario, center, who scored on the home run, in front of Tampa Bay Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt, right, in the sixth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)Photo by: Associated Press Jose Ramirez Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, center, waves to the fans from the dugout following his two-run home run in the sixth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)Photo by: Associated Press Myles Straw, Amed Rosario, Steven Kwan Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw, left, Amed Rosario (1) and Steven Kwan, right, celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in a wild card baseball playoff game, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)Photo by: Associated Press

Photo Gallery | MLB AL Wild Card Series - Game 1 | Tampa Bay at Cleveland | Oct. 7

close-gallery
  • Oscar Gonzalez, Amed Rosario, Steven Kwan
  • Amed Rosario, Steven Kwan
  • Kevin Cash, Doug Eddings
  • Emmanuel Clase
  • Emmanuel Clase, Austin Hedges
  • Terry Francona
  • Shane Bieber
  • Shane Bieber
  • Rays Guardians Baseball
  • Rays Guardians Baseball
  • Jose Siri
  • Yandy Diaz, Jose Siri
  • Jose Ramirez
  • Shane McClanahan
  • Jose Ramirez, Amed Rosario, Christian Bethancourt
  • Jose Ramirez
  • Myles Straw, Amed Rosario, Steven Kwan

Share

Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez, left, Amed Rosario (1) and Steven Kwan, right, celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of an AL wild-card baseball playoff game, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)Associated Press
Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario (1) and Steven Kwan, right, celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in a wild card baseball playoff game, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash, left, goes out to talk with umpire Doug Eddings (88) on an unsuccessful challenge to a home run by Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez in the sixth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)Associated Press
Cleveland Guardians' Emmanuel Clase pitches in the ninth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)Associated Press
Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase, left, celebrates with catcher Austin Hedges, right, after the Guardians defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in a wild card baseball playoff game, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)Associated Press
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona shouts from the dugout before a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)Associated Press
Cleveland Guardians' Shane Bieber pitches in the first innning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)Associated Press
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber walks back to the dugout after the top of the fifth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)Associated Press
Cleveland Guardians fans cheer before at a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)Associated Press
A Cleveland Guardians fan cheers before a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays' Jose Siri celebrates in the dugout after a solo home run in the sixth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Cleveland Guardians Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz (2) celebrates with teammate Jose Siri, right, after Siri hit a solo home run in the sixth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)Associated Press
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez runs the bases after a two-run home run in the sixth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan looks down after giving up a two-run home run to Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez in the sixth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)Associated Press
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez (11) celebrates his two-run home run with teammate Amed Rosario, center, who scored on the home run, in front of Tampa Bay Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt, right, in the sixth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)Associated Press
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, center, waves to the fans from the dugout following his two-run home run in the sixth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)Associated Press
Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw, left, Amed Rosario (1) and Steven Kwan, right, celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in a wild card baseball playoff game, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)Associated Press
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next