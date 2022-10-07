Photo Gallery | MLB AL Wild Card Series - Game 1 | Tampa Bay at Cleveland | Oct. 7

Share Facebook

Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez, left, Amed Rosario (1) and Steven Kwan, right, celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of an AL wild-card baseball playoff game, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario (1) and Steven Kwan, right, celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in a wild card baseball playoff game, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash, left, goes out to talk with umpire Doug Eddings (88) on an unsuccessful challenge to a home run by Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez in the sixth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians' Emmanuel Clase pitches in the ninth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase, left, celebrates with catcher Austin Hedges, right, after the Guardians defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in a wild card baseball playoff game, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona shouts from the dugout before a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians' Shane Bieber pitches in the first innning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber walks back to the dugout after the top of the fifth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians fans cheer before at a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Associated Press

A Cleveland Guardians fan cheers before a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays' Jose Siri celebrates in the dugout after a solo home run in the sixth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Cleveland Guardians Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz (2) celebrates with teammate Jose Siri, right, after Siri hit a solo home run in the sixth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez runs the bases after a two-run home run in the sixth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan looks down after giving up a two-run home run to Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez in the sixth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez (11) celebrates his two-run home run with teammate Amed Rosario, center, who scored on the home run, in front of Tampa Bay Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt, right, in the sixth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, center, waves to the fans from the dugout following his two-run home run in the sixth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw, left, Amed Rosario (1) and Steven Kwan, right, celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in a wild card baseball playoff game, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Associated Press

