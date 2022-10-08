Photo Gallery | MLB AL Wild Card - Game 2 | Tampa Bay at Cleveland | Oct. 8

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez celebrates with teammates following his game winning home run in the 15th inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland.. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot reacts after being called out at first base in the 12th inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez gestures after confusion on whether or not he was out on strikes in the 12th inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland. Gimenez was called out. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shawn Armstrong, right, hands the ball to manager Kevin Cash, left, in the 12th inning of a wild-card baseball playoff game against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays' Brooks Raley pitches in the 12th inning of a wild-card baseball playoff game against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario (1) and Josh Naylor, right, celebrate after turning a double play against the Tampa Bay Rays in the 14th inning of a wild card baseball playoff game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Associated Press

CORRECTS ID TO OSCAR GONZALEZ NOT ANDRES GIMENEZ - Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez celebrates as he runs the bases following his game-winning home run in the 15th inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Associated Press

CORRECTS ID TO OSCAR GONZALEZ NOT ANDRES GIMENEZ - Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez celebrates following his game-winning home run in the 15th inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays' Vidal Brujan, right, steals second base behind Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez, left, in the tenth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians' Eli Morgan pitches in the 11th inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians' Enyel De Los Santos pitches in the 12th inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays' Corey Kluber walks off the field after giving up a game winning home run to Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez in the 15th inning of a wild card baseball playoff game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long) Associated Press

Prev 1 / Ad Next