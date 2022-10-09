Photo Gallery | Florida State at North Carolina State football | Oct. 8

Share Facebook

Florida State's Ontaria Wilson (80) catches a pass front of North Carolina State's Aydan White (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Associated Press

The stadium lights are dark after failing to turn on at Carter-Finley Stadium for an NCAA college football game between Florida State and North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Associated Press

North Carolina State's Shyheim Battle (25) breaks up a pass intended for Florida State's Malik McClain (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Associated Press

North Carolina State's Devan Boykin (12) takes down Florida State's Camren McDonald (87) following a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Associated Press

North Carolina State's Aydan White (3) tackles Florida State's Ontaria Wilson (80) following a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Associated Press

North Carolina State's Drake Thomas (32) chases Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Associated Press

Florida State's Mycah Pittman (4) holds the ball after catching a touchdown pass over North Carolina State's Jakeen Harris (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Associated Press

North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary (13) is tied up by Florida State's Malcolm Ray (99) and Robert Cooper (91) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Associated Press

