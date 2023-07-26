Watch Now
Sports

PHOTO GALLERY | ATLANTA FALCONS TRAINING CAMP | JULY 26

Arthur Smith Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith talks with a few of his players during the first day of team's NFL football training camp pratice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: Associated Press Taylor Heinicke Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) throws a pass during the first day of team's NFL football training camp pratice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: Associated Press Kyle Smith Atlanta Falcons assistant general manager Kyle Smith speaks to the media before the first day of team's NFL football training camp pratice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: Associated Press Arthur Smith Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith speaks to the media before the first day of the team's NFL football training camp pratice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: Associated Press Kyle Pitts Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs a route during the first day of team's NFL football training camp pratice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: Associated Press Kyle Pitts Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) makes a catch during the first day of team's NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: Associated Press

PHOTO GALLERY | ATLANTA FALCONS TRAINING CAMP | JULY 26

close-gallery
  • Arthur Smith
  • Taylor Heinicke
  • Kyle Smith
  • Arthur Smith
  • Kyle Pitts
  • Kyle Pitts

Share

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith talks with a few of his players during the first day of team's NFL football training camp pratice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) throws a pass during the first day of team's NFL football training camp pratice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons assistant general manager Kyle Smith speaks to the media before the first day of team's NFL football training camp pratice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith speaks to the media before the first day of the team's NFL football training camp pratice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs a route during the first day of team's NFL football training camp pratice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) makes a catch during the first day of team's NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Associated Press
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next