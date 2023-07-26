PHOTO GALLERY | ATLANTA FALCONS TRAINING CAMP | JULY 26

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith talks with a few of his players during the first day of team's NFL football training camp pratice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) throws a pass during the first day of team's NFL football training camp pratice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons assistant general manager Kyle Smith speaks to the media before the first day of team's NFL football training camp pratice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith speaks to the media before the first day of the team's NFL football training camp pratice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs a route during the first day of team's NFL football training camp pratice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) makes a catch during the first day of team's NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Prev 1 / Ad Next