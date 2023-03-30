Photo Gallery | Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals | MLB | March 30

Share Facebook

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker high-fives members of the Braves before an opening day baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Associated Press

Members of the Washington Nationals stand on the field as a video memorializing Theodore Lerner, Managing Principal Owner of the Nationals, is broadcast before an opening day baseball game between the Nationals and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Associated Press

Groundskeepers prepare the field before an opening day baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Associated Press

Members of the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals stand on the field during a rendition of the national anthem before an opening day baseball game at Nationals Park, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Associated Press

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson prepares for an at-bat during the first inning of an opening day baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Associated Press

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, center, high-fives teammates in the dugout after scoring on Orlando Arcia's single during the second inning of an opening day baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Associated Press

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin, left, meets on the mound with shortstop Luis Garcia, from left, catcher Keibert Ruiz and pitching coach Jim Hickey during the second inning of an opening day baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Associated Press

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies singles during the second inning of an opening day baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Washington. Orlando Arcia scored on the play. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Associated Press

Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia loses a pop-up single in the sun that was hit by Washington Nationals' Dominic Smith during the second inning of an opening day baseball game at Nationals Park, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Associated Press

Atlanta Braves' Sam Hilliard high-fives teammates in the dugout after scoring on Travis d'Arnaud's double during the ninth inning of an opening day baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Associated Press

A pitch clock, bottom right, is seen behind Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, from left, Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz and home plate umpire Dan Bellino during an opening day baseball game at Nationals Park, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Associated Press

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried, left, walks off the field during the fourth inning of an opening day baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Associated Press

