Pat Watkins continues giveback to community with Father's Day shopping spree

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Well, it’s Father’s Day weekend and although the actual holiday isn’t until Sunday that didn’t stop former Florida State and Lincoln High football standout Pat Watkins from creating a once-in-a-lifetime memory for a couple of fathers and their children.

Apart of his week-long football camp for the youth in his hometown Watkins selected two MVPs on Friday, who along with their fathers would each receive a $250 gift card to Academy Sports.

Both Hannah Bowden and Dash Penn earned the camp's top honors. Pat told ABC 27 that these two stood above the rest when it came time for him to pick his MVPs of the week. Joined by their dads Brandon Bowden and Billy Penn it was a picture-perfect way to wrap up a week full of giving back to the Tallahassee Community.

“I mean the timing was perfect, it aligned with the camp that we put on," says Watkins. "I’m grateful for the opportunity that it has brought. It was a great idea to include this into the camp and I’m happy we’re actually doing it.”

We’ll have more with this story on Sunday.