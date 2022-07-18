Parker Messick drafted in second round by Cleveland Guardians

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Redshirt sophomore Parker Messick was selected with the 54th overall pick in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft, taken in the second round by the Cleveland Guardians Sunday night.

Messick, from Plant City, Florida, has the best career strikeout-to-walk ratio in Florida State history, striking out 289 batters and walking just 43 over 200.1 innings from 2020 to 2022. The left-hander was the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Pitcher of the Year and the Freshman of the Year, just the second player in league history to win both honors in the same season.

Messick was a first-team All-ACC selection in both 2021 and 2022 and was a first-team All-American in 2022. He was named the ACC Pitcher of the Week four times in 2022 and had 14 strikeouts in a game three times.

For his career, Messick is 16-8 with a 3.10 earned run average.

