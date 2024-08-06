US women's soccer team advances to Olympic gold medal match after goal in extra time

American Sophia Smith is the woman of the moment at the Paris Olympics. The soccer star scored the one and only goal in extra time of the semifinal match between the U.S. and Germany on Tuesday.

In the 95th minute, Mallory Swanson dished the ball to Smith, who struck it solidly over the German goalie's head to give the Americans a 1-0 lead. That's all they needed as they hung on for the remaining 25 minutes.

Smith has been a breakout start for the U.S., scoring three goals this tournament.

The U.S. team, which is undefeated in Paris, will take on the winner of Brazil and Spain in Saturday's championship game. The loser will play Germany in the bronze medal match.

If the U.S. comes out on top, it will be their first gold medal in women's soccer since 2012. The U.S. has won four Olympic gold medals since 1996, more than any other country.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to correct Sophia's last name to Smith.