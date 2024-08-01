After winning gold for Team USA, Biles, Lee go for individual medals

Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee are looking to add to their team gold medal in the gymnastics all-around event on Thursday.

Lee and Biles are among 24 athletes competing in Thursday's women's all-around final at the Olympics. The event gets underway at 12:15 p.m. ET and will air live on Peacock.

Both Lee and Biles have won this event in the past. Lee won gold at the 2020 Games as she scored a 15.3 on the uneven bars. Lee held off Rebeca Andrade, who earned silver. Lee also earned a silver medal in the team event and bronze in the uneven bars in 2020.

RELATED STORY | U.S. women’s gymnastics team soars to Olympic gold in Paris

Biles had qualified for the all-around final in 2020 but left the competition citing mental health concerns.

In 2016, she won the event in dominating fashion as she had the top score on three of the four apparatuses.

Biles is widely considered the greatest gymnast in Olympic history, winning eight total medals, five of which being gold.

Based on Tuesday's team final results, Biles, Lee and Andrade would be considered the favorites to pick up a medal. Italy's Alice D'Amato is another gymnast coming off a strong team event who could challenge for a medal.