Watch
Sports

Actions

O'Neil, Hodges, Minoso, Kaat, Oliva, Fowler get baseball HOF

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - Buck O'Neil walks to the field as he is introduced before a minor league all-star game Tuesday, July 18, 2006, in Kansas City, Kan. O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, has joined Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso and three others in being elected to the baseball Hall of Fame, on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riede, File)
O'Neil, Miñoso, Hodges, Kaat, Oliva, Fowler get baseball HOF
Posted at 5:59 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 17:59:25-05

Buck O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, has joined Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso and three others in being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Former Minnesota Twins teammates Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat also were chosen along with Bud Fowler by a pair of veterans committees. Longtime slugger Dick Allen, who died last December, fell one vote shy of election.

The six newcomers will be enshrined in Cooperstown, New York, next July along with any new members elected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. David Ortiz, Barry Bonds and Alex Rodriguez are on that ballot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming