One of a kind relationship fosters positive change for the Tallahassee community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Marvin Wilson came to Florida State to leave behind a legacy. Both on and off the football field. So when it came time to establish something that would impact the Tallahassee community, Marvin needed to know who in the Capital City could best help him reach that goal. From there just one phone call with St. John Paul II head football coach Ed Hill was all he needed.

The two began to bounce ideas off of each other. Marvin quickly began to see the value in Ed’s close ties within the community. And Ed began to see just how important giving back was for Marvin. And how focused he was on making sure their work wouldn’t just stop the day he left Florida State. With a successful inaugural year under the belt Marvin and Ed reflected on a year full of progress and how their friendship has continued to change the lives of so many young adults. Right here in our own backyards.

“He’s been a great asset to my life and I think I have been to him. We really feed off each other’s energy. We have a lot of really great big plans not only for us, but for the Tallahassee community more importantly. We have a vision to make things," Wilson told ABC 27. "Right now it’s year one. We’re about to go into year two real soon. And we already have a standard of how we want to do things, build off of it. It’s been a great first year so far and there;s many more to come.”

“One of the things we talked about is doing a football camp. Marvin called me up and said I want to do a football camp. And I said everybody does football camps, let’s be a little different," Hill added. "So that’s why we took on financial literacy, healthcare and all of that for our program. And now we can come out here and do this because we’ve done those things.”

For more information on how you can get involved with Marvin’s Movement click here.

