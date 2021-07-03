Olympic champion McNeal loses appeal against 5-year ban

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic champion Brianna McNeal has lost her appeal against a five-year ban for breaking anti-doping rules.

The ban prevents her from defending her 100-meter hurdles title at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it dismissed McNeal's challenge to the ban imposed by track and field authorities for "tampering or attempted tampering with any part of doping control."

In an interview with the New York Times, McNeal said the case revolved around her missing a doping test in January 2020 while recovering from having an abortion.

She explained that she did not hear the antidoping official arrive at her home because she was in bed after terminating a pregnancy.

McNeal, who was allowed to run at the U.S. Olympic trials last month pending the CAS appeal verdict, finished second to qualify for the team provisionally.

According to the Associated Press, McNeal's ban runs to August 2024.