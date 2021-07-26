Watch

Actions

German gymnastics team, tired of 'sexualization,' wears unitards

items.[0].image.alt
Gregory Bull/AP
Pauline Schaefer-Betz, of Germany, performs her floor exercise routine during the women's artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Tokyo Olympics Artistic Gymnastics
Posted at 9:20 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 09:21:19-04

TOKYO (AP) — The German women’s gymnastics team took the floor for their first competition at the Tokyo Olympics wearing unitards with leggings that stretched down to the ankle.

That defied the custom of high-cut bikini bottoms in the sport.

The gymnasts have said the wardrobe choice is intended to push “against sexualization” in women’s gymnastics.

The Tokyo Olympics are the first Summer Games since former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar was sent to prison for 176 years for sexually abusing hundreds of gymnasts.

Male gymnasts wear comparatively body-covering clothes with loose shorts for their floor exercise and vault and long pants on bar and pommel horse routines.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming