Olde Fields Battalion commits to unwavering support for Tallahassee Soccer Club

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Through every high and low the Tallahassee Soccer Club has faced this season their passionate fan base the Olde Fields Battalion as they call themselves have shown their unwavering support. And it’s created a one of a kind sense of family.

You can find Battle Lions supporters in the parking lot before home games or at the Proof Brewing Company for away game watch parties. They’re passionate about this club and they’re even more passionate about welcoming in new members to the Battalion. Not only is this group full of die hard soccer fans, they’re also really good friends. It’s that comroderity that binds both the team and the fans together.

“This is semi-professional grass roots soccer, it’s small. And so a lot of the people who get involved in grassroots soccer are there for the community, they’re there to support each other. We’re here exchanging gifts with the other supporters and it’s a big community," says lifelong Battle Lions fan Brett Dennis.

"Everybody takes care of everybody else. Yes we yell at each other and make silly chants. But at the end of the game we’re going to come out here, have one more beer together and wish each other a great trip," he adds.

Tallahassee S.C. will play their last home game of the season Wednesday night at 7 p.m. against Pensacola F.C. from Gene Cox Stadium.

