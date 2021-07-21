Norway's women's handball team fined for not wearing bikini bottoms

The women's beach handball team from Norway was fined 150 euros each for wearing shorts during the sport's Euro 2021 tournament over the weekend.

The European Handball Federation requires women to wear bikini bottoms of a specific size, while male players are allowed to wear shorts and shirts.

The federation threatened to disqualify the women's team if they didn't stick to the mandate – the team decided otherwise.

They wore thigh-length elastic shorts during the match on Sunday.



Many are speaking out about the different attire required for male and female athletes in this sport. Including a tweet from tennis icon Billie Jean King which reads "the sexualization of women athletes must stop."

At the Tokyo Olympic Games, female beach volleyball players can choose to play in shorts and a shirt, a bikini, or a one-piece bathing suit.

Chance Seales contributed to this report.