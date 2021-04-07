Nike suspends sponsorship of Deshaun Watson amid allegations

Nike has suspended its endorsement contract with Deshaun Watson amid allegations of sexual assault and harassment against the Houston Texans quarterback.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Nike said they suspended Watson because they were "deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations."

Watson has been accused of sexual assault or harassment in lawsuits filed by 22 women.

Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, has called the allegations "meritless" and questioned the claims against Watson, alleging they were made following a failed attempt to blackmail his client.

Last week, the Houston Police Department announced that they were investigating Watson after a complainant filed a criminal report involving the 25-year-old quarterback.

Per the USA Today, some of the women in the lawsuit allege Watson exposed himself, purposely touched their hands with his genitals, or forcefully tried to kiss him during separate massage sessions.

Hardin released statements last week from 18 massage therapists who said Watson was professional with them during sessions, The Houston Chronicle reported.

The NFL is also conducting an investigation into Watson under its personal conduct policy.