Night Hawks host international basketball team from Belgium

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — On Monday, Thomas University welcomed a group of Belgium students from the U-18 Youth Sports Exchange team out of Brussels.

The guys were able to tour the Night Hawks campus and the Rose City, and they got the chance to play a couple of exhibition games as well. This stop, is number four for YSE Belgium on this American tour, which is coordinated by the Night Hawks own A.D. Drew, the school's Director of Athletic Communications. It is always a fun time, and overall, it is cool to just see different cultures come together.

"Most of the guys just want to have fun, meet new people and yeah, just like I say, have fun," said YSE Belgium head coach Nick Peeters. "So it's a cool thing to see that there is not a big difference, between Belgium people, Belgium kids, and American kids, they just try to vibe with each other and yeah as a coach that is fun to watch."

"They listen to the same music that we listen too, they have got the same slang, that we do, that we use," added Drew. "You know it is just amazing, how small the world really is, even though we divide it by miles, or kilometers if we are talking international."

A cool day and moment for everyone that was involved.