Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Jacksonville Jaguars' Jamal Agnew scores a touchdown in front of Philadelphia Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars' JaMycal Hasty runs with the ball between Philadelphia Eagles' Kyzir White, left, and teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars' Jamal Agnew, left, celebrates his touchdown with teammate Christian Kirk during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars' Dan Arnold, left, runs with the ball past Philadelphia Eagles' Josiah Scott on during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox (91) celebrates recovering a fumble by Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach Doug Pederson, left, shouts to a referee during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars' Doug Pederson watches action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Matt Rourke/AP

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts is embraced by Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach Doug Pederson after the Eagles defeated the Jaguars in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Chris Szagola/AP

Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Sirianni, left, greets Jacksonville Jaguars' Doug Pederson after the Eagles defeated the Jaguars in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Matt Slocum/AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next