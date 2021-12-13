Nassar victims reach $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics, USOPC

Victims of former Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar have reached a settlement agreement with USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee for $380 million to settle lawsuits.

According to the Wall Street Journal and ESPN, news of the agreement comes after a five-year legal battle which began when former Olympian Jamie Dantzscher first filed a civil lawsuit against Nassar, who pleaded guilty in 2018 for abusing dozens of women and girls over 20 years while serving as the team doctor for USA Gymnastics.

The outlets reported more than 500 gymnasts would join the suit, who will now be compensated.

The New York Times reported that the settlement is the largest ever for a sexual abuse case.

The Times reported that insurers of the U.S.A would pay out the funds. Gymnastics and the U.S.O.P.C. would pay most of the $380 million settlement. $34 million will be paid by the U.S.O.P.C., who will also give a $6 million loan to the U.S.A. Gymnastics.

ESPN reported that as part of the settlement, USA Gymnastics would set up a program that will significantly influence survivors on how the organization would address sexual assault issues in the future.