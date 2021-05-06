NASCAR's future is here: Next Gen car finally arrives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR's first new car in seven years has finally arrived. The Next Gen has been designed with competition, cost containment and manufacturer relevance in mind.

It was first proposed in 2018 and expected to debut this season before the pandemic delayed it until next year.

The car is a collaboration between NASCAR and its stakeholders. Its design will closely resemble the showroom version of the manufacturer models and include modern upgrades found on street cars.

The Next Gen will also allow NASCAR to eventually shift to hybrid technology that could encourage new manufacturers to enter the sport.