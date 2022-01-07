Munroe Day School announces changes to football program

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — Munroe Day School announced Friday two positions in its football program had been filled.

Alex Lehky was named the school’s director of football, while Russell Ellington is the school’s varsity head football coach.

During the past two seasons, Ellington served as the team’s offensive coordinator and associate head coach.

“Munroe is a very special school surrounded by a very special community. I am blessed beyond measure to be the next Head Football Coach,” Ellington said in a statement provided by the school. “I will do my best in leading this program to become one of the best in the state of Florida.”

Lehky previously was the varsity head football coach at Munroe Day School.

In 2020, Lehky guided the program to an undefeated regular season and a berth in the Florida High School Athletic Association state playoffs.

In 2021, Lehky led the program to the quarterfinal round of the FHSAA state playoffs.