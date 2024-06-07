Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match rescheduled for November after Tyson health scare

The highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson has been rescheduled after the former world heavyweight champion experienced a health complication last month.

The bout, which had originally been slated for July 20, is now rescheduled for Nov. 15. The event will still be held at the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will be livestreamed on Netflix.

A publicist for Tyson said the fighter experienced an "ulcer flare up" late last month that caused him to feel "nauseous and dizzy" while aboard a flight from Miami to Los Angeles. Days later, Netflix announced the boxing match with Paul was postponed because Tyson's health issue limited his ability to train for the next few weeks, putting him at a disadvantage in preparing for the upcoming fight.

"I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time," Tyson said in a statement released by Netflix. "Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover."

Tickets purchased for the original match will be honored for the new one, but anyone unable to attend the rescheduled match can get a refund at their original point of purchase. To request the refund, Netflix says to email SeatGeek at dallascowboys@seatgeek.com with the subject line "Paul vs. Tyson."

Nicknamed the "Baddest Man on the Planet," Tyson, 57, currently carries a career boxing record of 50 wins and six losses — including 44 wins by knockout. He's recognized as ESPN's hardest-hitting heavyweight of all time and holds the record as the youngest boxer to ever win a heavyweight title, but he hasn't won a match since 2003 before quitting the sport in 2005.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Paul entered the professional boxing world just four years ago. The social media influencer-turned-fighter holds a career record of nine wins and one loss, which came in his first fight against pro boxer Tommy Fury, in 2021.

"My sights are set on becoming a world champion," Paul said. "And now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. This will be the fight of a lifetime."