Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France on penalties

Thanassis Stavrakis/AP
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Posted at 1:22 PM, Dec 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-18 13:22:02-05

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi finally won the biggest prize in soccer as Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.

Gonzalo Montiel scored the clinching penalty as Argentina won after a 3-3 draw. Lionel Messi’s once-in-a-generation career is complete now that he is finally a World Cup champion.

Messi is definitively in the pantheon of soccer’s greatest ever players alongside Pelé and Diego Maradona.

