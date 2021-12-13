Marvin's Movement making the holidays special for Tallahassee Community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In just a short time frame the Tallahassee community has been lifted by the efforts of former Florida State football standout Marvin Wilson and his organization Marvin’s Movement. Together alongside Gametime Preps founder Ed Hill the two have taught the youth in the community lessons on financial literacy. Met Magic Johnson at the state capitol for the importance of mental health in young teens. And now are making this holiday season one to remember here in the Capital City.

“My favorite gift ever, I got a bike for Christmas because I could go anywhere I wanted in my neighborhood. It was the best gift, hands down," says Marvin Wilson.

Marvin Wilson’s Christmas memories are some of the best the former Florida State Seminole turned Philadelphia Eagle has to look back on. So this holiday season his organization Marvin’s Movement teamed up with Target to offer 25 kids a once-in-a-lifetime holiday shopping spree.

“For me it’s about spreading Christmas joy. Letting these kids come out and make their Christmas that much better," Wilson adds. "Let them pick out their toys or their bikes. Whatever they want for Christmas. Really just making the holiday special for them.”

From the time he founded Marvin’s Movement and partnered with Gametime Preps, Marvin has accomplished more for the community in just a few short years than what most could ever do in a lifetime.

“Marvin has held true to his word that no matter where he is Philly, Cleveland no matter where it is he will be back to help give back to this community," Gametime Preps founder Ed Hill says.

Marvin’s Movement and the message it spreads has inspired others to create the change they want to see. And the future has been made a whole lot brighter because of it.

“In the future I’m working on something right now as far as giving back to the kids. I’ve always wanted to be someone who’s able to give back to the kids, added Tallahassee Native and Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold. "Honestly just seeing him doing this has sparked something in me. And I was actually talking to him about even doing something bigger than this.”

And after all that’s what the holiday season is all about.