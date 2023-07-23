Marvin Wilson & Friends Football Camp returns to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Back in town for another go round, former Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson took over Southwood on Saturday for his third annual Marvin Wilson & Friends Football Camp.

Despite the rain and the heat, a slew of kids swarmed Four Oaks Park and they had a blast.

The campers were able to meet the guys, learn the game, and just have fun, and for Marvin, this weekend will always be one he looks forward too a lot.

"These kids impact me more than anything, I think that I am coming out here to impact them, and they impact me every single time, just being so happy, so joyous, and you know, just thankful to be here," said Wilson. "It's great to see so many kids come back and come out every single year, and to make an impact on them, increase their love for the game, and increase their love to just get out and be active, and be better people so it is amazing that they keep coming out here and just impacting people's lives."

Just one of the many ways that Marvin gives back, and as always, he told us that more is to come.