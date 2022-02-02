Maclay names Jason Cauley head football coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Maclay School has its new head coach of its varsity high school football team.

The Maclay School athletic director Harold Hilliard announced Wednesday in a news release that Jason Cauley is the head football coach of the Maclay Marauders.

Cauley has an extensive history of coaching at the high school level.

Cauley, a native of Alabama, coached at Murphy High School, a Class 7A program in Mobile, Alabama.

With his wife in the military, Cauley and the family moved across the Pacific Ocean to Hawaii.

Once on the island, Cauley secured his first head coaching job at Moanalua High School.

Cauley, who is also an Army veteran, coached at a college prep school in Kansas.

His last coaching job was in Colorado. During his coaching career, Cauley has coached two quarterbacks who set single game passing yards records in Kansas and Hawaii.

The coach brings 15 years of coaching experience to the Marauders.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Cauley, Amanda, and their children Liam and Layla to Tallahassee and the Maclay football family. Coach Cauley’s knowledge of the game and commitment to building a community of high achievers was obvious in his interviews and visit,” said Hilliard. “Cauley will be a great fit for our program, and we look forward to getting him on board this summer.”

The Maclay Marauders posted a 4-5 overall record last season.