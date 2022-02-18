Mac Crutchfield Foundation gives back to the community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Mac Crutchfield loved the water. He was an accomplished swimmer, swimming for Area Tallahassee Aquatic Club. Crutchfield died in a drowning accident in 2008, but his family has made sure his legacy lives on through the Mac Crutchfield Foundation. Their vision? To inspire everyone to swim.

The foundation held an event this past August, and the money raised is going towards drowning prevention. Two Tallahassee swim clubs, Tallahassee Swim School and United Swim Club, received $5,000 apiece.

The money will be used to teach people in communities in need how to swim, while keeping Crutchfield's memory alive and sharing his love of the sport of swimming and giving back to the community to prevent the loss of another life to drowning.

"Pool space is expensive an this will allow us to give more children the lesson to get the swim lesson experience," said Terry Maul with Tallahassee Swim School. "We will support the foundation's goal of preventing a drowning situation."

"It's definitely a big part of the community and it's been for years," added United Swim Club's Pavel Sankovich. "Not just me, but we as a club, we're glad to be a part of it and honoring his memory and spreading this love throughout the community."

The Foundation is also giving $3,000 to a swim club in St. Petersburg.