Lowndes adds two assistant coaches to football coaching staff

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Lowndes High School Vikings will add two coaches to its football staff for the upcoming season.

The Lowndes County Board of Education announced Monday it had approved the selections of William “Ashley” Anders and Anthony “Buck” Hanson as assistant coaches.

Anders will serve as the Vikings defensive coordinator, while Hanson will be the offensive line coach.

Anders most recently served as the special teams coordinator, co-defensive coordinator, and linebacker coach for Colquitt County for the 2020-21 seasons. Prior to coaching at Colquitt, Coach Anders was the head coach for Tift County from 2013-2019.

Hanson comes to Lowndes from Colquitt County where he served as offensive line/tight end coach and run game coordinator. Before going to Colquitt in 2018, he served as the run game coordinator at Lee County in Leesburg.

Anders replaces former Viking coach Mark Hurt who in January was named head coach at Pike High School in Alabama, while Hanson replaces Bryce Giddens who resigned in January.