Lincoln High graduate thankful for hometown support at Olympic Trials

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sometimes experience is the best learning tool, and for Tee Robinson, who's from Quincy and a 2016 graduate of Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, she's learned a lot over the past few weeks.

Tee, who competes in the 100-meter hurdles, fell on her final hurdle in the Finals at NCAA's. She wanted redemption at the Olympic Trials. She finished fourth in her heat, and her time punched her ticket to the Finals, where she finished ninth.

Tee said it's given her motivation and the confidence to know she can compete with the best, and the support she's received from back home has made the past few weeks even more special.

"Everyone was blowing up my phone and DMing me on Facebook," she laughed. "I don't even have the Facebook messenger app, but I could see how many messages I got. I was like, I don't even know half of these people! The support is real and I really appreciate it. The love is real."

Tee said she's taken a few days off to rest her body, but she's ready to get back to work. She's training for a meet she's hoping to compete in Europe next month.