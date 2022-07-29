Levy Park 8U All Stars look to add to historic summer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Levy Park 8U Navy All Star baseball team has made history, as they're the first Levy Park team to advance to the World Series.

They've done it in fashion, winning a state title, and then winning a regional title by outscoring their opponents 38 to 3.

Now, the guys are six wins away from bringing home Levy Park's first Cal Ripken World Series crown. It's an exciting time, but this team is unfazed. They're focused on the goal ahead, a goal they've worked hard for all summer, and now they are ready to represent Levy Park, and Tallahassee, by finishing the mission and winning it all.

"We want to win it. 150%," said second baseman Everett Fiore.

"We just have to play our game. Play defense, limit our mistakes," added head coach Manny Quiñones. "We tell them all year long, if we limit our mistakes, and we're going to hit the ball, no team in America is going to beat us."

Levy Park, one of eight 8U teams left in the entire country.

Next week's World Series is pool play, followed by a single elimination tournament to determine the world series winner.