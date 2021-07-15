Level Up Futbol brings indoor soccer to the Capital City

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Three on three and five on five soccer, it's a much faster-paced game and can hone an athlete's skills. For the first time, if you want to play at an indoor facility in Tallahassee, you can.

Enter Level Up Futbol, an air-conditioned facility that is that's here thanks to a group of soccer lovers. They already run a league in Havana, and when the opportunity came about to bring an indoor facility to the Capital City, they couldn't pass it up.

"I think it was long needed in town," said Manuel Rico, one of the founders. "I think a lot of people had the idea, and we deserve something like his in our town. I think soccer is growing, with Tallahassee Soccer Club it's showing another bridge to get to the next level. I think this will help people get better."

