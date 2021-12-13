Leroy Smith developing ways to showcase "850" football to rest of country

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Ever since his days playing for Florida State, Leroy Smith wanted to be a difference maker in his community. Which led him to creating Diamonds in the Rough. An organization with a mission to enrich the lives of today’s youth.

On Sunday afternoon, Smith partnered up with former players, coaches and athletes from the Big Bend and beyond to put on a day filled with improving and evaluating each kid’s individual skill set on the gridiron. From there Smith wants to help develop and build upon their skills to make them better athletes. His work has attracted talent from all over the United States to come down to Tallahassee and get a taste of the style of football the Big Bend has to offer.

“We have kids from New Jersey, kids from New York, kids from Philadelphia. And I explained what I was doing down here up there. So now these kids want to come down here and become a part of the 850," Smith told ABC 27. "It’s very important for all of us to work together to get these kids to maximize their potential.”

More information on Diamonds in the Rough can be found here.