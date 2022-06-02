LeBron James can add the title of billionaire under his belt

NBA superstar LeBron James can add another title under his belt: Billionaire.

On Thursday, Forbes reported that the 37-year-old became the first-ever active NBA player to reach billionaire status after the four-time NBA champion raked in $121.2 million last year.

To earn such a coveted status took a lot of time for James to achieve.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist signed a 2-year, $85.7 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, which he just completed, NPR reported.

According to Spotrac, James has raked in $387 million during his playing career, CNN reported.

Forbes reported that he has also earned an additional $900 million in endorsement deals.

The first NBA player to become a billionaire was Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, who obtained the status in 2014, the media outlets reported.