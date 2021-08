BERRIEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Berrien County's Friday night football game versus Lanier County has been canceled, ABC 27 has confirmed.

No reason has been given for the cancellation, but there will be a "Battle of the Bulldogs" Friday night in Alamo.

Lanier County has agreed to travel to play the Wheeler County Bulldogs instead. Kick-off for that game is set for 7:30 p.m.