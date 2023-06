QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Lake 38 hosted its 5th Pro-Am, Sunday, June 4; showcasing over 50 professional and amateur water-skiers.

Keith Albritton built Lake 38 back in 2012 and he says at least 100 people stayed at a hotel in Tallahassee for the tournament.

The tournament helps bring money to areas outside of the capital city.