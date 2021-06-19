Watch
Kyle Busch races to 100th Xfinity win in return to Nashville

John Amis/AP
Kyle Busch does a burnout at the finish line after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Posted at 7:44 PM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 19:44:53-04

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Busch raced to his 100th career Xfinity Series victory Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway, where he won for the fourth time.

Busch won in the Xfinity Series in 2009 and the Truck Series in 2010 and 2011, but the track closed the year he won his last race.

The speedway re-opened this weekend and will host its first Cup race Sunday. Busch led seven times for 123 laps and beat Justin Allgaier in overtime for his third victory in three Xfinity races this season. His 100th win in his 360th career start is a nearly 28% winning percentage.

