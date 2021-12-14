Kenny Moore II returns home to Valdosta, a city he's proud to represent

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Lowndes High School graduate Kenny Moore II didn't even play high school football until his senior year. That turned into a chance to play at Valdosta State, where he earned All-American honors.

Now, he's a stand-out in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts, but through out his journey, Moore has never forgotten where he came from.

"It's a dream come true," he said in 2017 when he was picked up by New England as an undrafted free agent. "it's something that I started as a kid, telling myself and my mom that I was going to go to the NFL. When I started back up playing, I got a little serious about what I wanted to do in life, and I'm going to pursue that goal and I'm going to get it."

In 2021, he one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

"It's an incredible feeling, because walking out on the field and seeing the jumbotron, seeing the band, and seeing all the spots I made plays in, it's definitely something I cherish."

Moore was back in his hometown of Valdosta this weekend.

"It's great to show them the same support and love they show me," he said.

He came back to give back, as he took two families out to dinner and giving them Christmas presents, but for the Colt's Walter Payton Man of the Year, that's just who he is. Who he is is humble.

"I'm on that platform to be handed such a prestigious award, but I'd tell them, it wasn't just me."

A guy molded by the city that helped make him.

"I feel like it's a village that's raised Kenny Moore II. It wasn't just me," he said. "It wasn't just my family, and it wasn't just my church home. You guys are a part of that with me, the city of Valdosta and Lowndes County and everybody extended from my family."

For the Lowndes High School and Valdosta State product, there's no other city he'd rather represent.

"I just want everyone in this city to know how much I love them and I do my best to show that love with action."

Love that started with a promise to make it in 2017.

The 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year, which is given to the player who makes the biggest impact on and off the field, will be named in February.