KEN RILEY INDUCTED INTO PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME

Barbara Thomas, widow of Ken Riley, right, and her son Ken Riley II unveil the bust of Ken Riley during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class in Canton, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Ken Riley II, son of Ken Riley, poses with his father's bust during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class in Canton, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Associated Press

Barbara Riley, left, widow of Ken Riley, and his son Ken Riley II, pose with Ken Riley's bust during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Associated Press

Ken Riley II, son of Ken Riley, speaks during his father's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class in Canton, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Ken Riley II, the son of Ken Riley who is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, receives his father's gold jacket during the gold jacket dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Associated Press

FILE - Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley waves to the crowd during a halftime 50th anniversary ceremony of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cincinnati, Sept. 10, 2017. When Riley entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick by Cincinnati in 1969 after a successful college career as a dual-threat quarterback at Florida A&M, he was greeted with a harsh reality. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File) Associated Press

FILE - Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley loosens up at the Pontiac Silverdome ahead of Super Bowl XVI against the San Francisco 49ers in Pontiac, Mich., Jan. 21, 1982. A former college quarterback who became one of the top cover cornerbacks of his era will inducted into the Hall four decades after his final game and three years after his death. (AP Photo/File) Associated Press

Ken Riley's widow, Barb Riley, center, and son Ken Riley II, left, are presented with the jacket for Riley, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, during the gold jacket dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Associated Press

The family of Ken Riley, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, receives his jacket during the gold jacket dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Riley died in 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Associated Press

