Kaos Group Training, GameTime Prep team up for physical, mental health awareness

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Inside the KAOS (pronounced chaos) Training Center you might think things are a little chaotic. No pun intended.

But Travis Norton and his staff are hard at work building a foundation to help young athletes develop good training habits. Which all begins with the right mindset.

“I think everything helps you down the road. But I think first is getting the knowledge," said KAOS managing partner Travis Norton. "So first we teach them to think before they move. A lot of that plays back into how they’re going to do everything so well.”

Youth sports as a whole has taken on a new identity over the last decade. With so many different avenues and opportunities that come across the table, it’s kids like Spencer Parsons and his friends at KAOS who are happy to just stick with the basics.

“And doing this camp helps you work on the fundamentals and a lot of good technique that you need to use in the sport you play in," Parsons says.

And believe St. John Paul II head football coach Ed Hill when he says it. Kids who go through offseason training, standout from the rest of the competition.

"If they’ve already been in these environments where they’ve been training they standout. Those kids are ready because they know what we demand of them from a physical aspect," Hill told ABC 27. "And understand the training that they’re going to be demanded to do.”

But of course this all revolves around making sure the youth in the community can live the healthiest lifestyles possible. So Ed and his organization Game Time Preps made sure to do their part and help KAOS give these kids that solid foundation to build off of.

“So we’ve partnered with Simply Health and a couple of other health organizations in town to be able to go out and provide lunches and stuff like for kids,” Hill adds.

