Kansas places Les Miles on administrative leave

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas placed football head coach Les Miles on administrative leave Friday after allegations of inappropriate conduct toward female student employees during his tenure at LSU.

Jayhawks Athletic Director Jeff Long, who made a splash when he hired Miles, announced the decision in a statement.

Today, I placed head football coach Les Miles on administrative leave as we conduct a full review to determine the appropriate next steps," Long said. :We are reviewing the Husch Blackwell report released today by LSU following yesterday’s release of the Taylor Porter report. The past two days have been the first time that we have had access to either report.



Even though the allegations against him occurred at LSU, we take these matters very seriously at KU. Now that we have access to this information, we will take the coming days to fully review the material and to see if any additional information is available. I do not want to speculate on a timeline for our review because it is imperative we do our due diligence. We will be able to comment further once our review is complete. Jeff Long, University of Kansas athletic director

Former LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva recommended Miles be terminated in 2013 after he was accused of exhibiting poor judgment in his relationships with student employees connected to the football team.

One female student said Miles kissed her twice and asked her to meet him at a hotel or his condo during a conversation.

Miles also allegedly engaged in inappropriate text and social media relationships and employed another female student employee of the athletics department as a babysitter, engaging in "uncomfortable" behavior at times, according to one of the reports from LSU.

A lengthy record by law firm Husch Blackwell was released by LSU Friday, which included details of sexual misconduct allegations against Miles, Sports Illustrated reported.

On Thursday, LSU released an internal report that stated Miles was forbidden from being alone with female students following the 2013 sexual harassment investigation, USA Today reported.

According to ESPN, Kansas' offensive coordinator Mike DeBord, who was hired last month, will oversee the football program.

During two seasons under Miles, KU has gone 3-18, including an 0-9 record last fall.

