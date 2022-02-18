Watch
Jusan Hamilton becomes 1st Daytona 500 Black race director

John Raoux/AP
Jusan Hamilton, Daytona 500 race director, poses for a photo during activities at Daytona International Speedway, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jusan Hamilton is set to become the first Black race director in Daytona 500 history. He will call the shots on everything from cautions to penalties to the clean-up crew during NASCAR's biggest race.

NASCAR’s broadened diversity initiatives have made strides over the last decade. The sport tried to bust traditional stereotypes and reflect all genders, ethnic groups and backgrounds.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has a car that will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500. So does NY Racing, a team owned by Black entrepreneur John Cohen.  

