Josh Berry gets 1st career Xfinity victory at Martinsville

Steve Helber/AP
Josh Berry (8) and Noah Gragson, left, drive into turn turn two during start of the rain delayed NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 2:13 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 14:13:21-04

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Josh Berry passed Ty Gibbs with 28 laps to go and pulled away for his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in a rain-delayed race at Martinsville Speedway.

Berry gave himself enough cushion after getting by Gibbs to withstand challenges by Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric.

Berry was making just his 13th career start spread over five seasons and eight years.

He became the second driver to gain his first victory at Martinsville, joining Brett Bodine, who did it in 1985. Gragson, Berry's teammate, finished second.

