Jordan Travis & Trey Benson host youth football camp

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A couple of Florida State's best on the gridiron, Jordan Travis and Trey Benson, hosted a youth camp on Saturday morning.

It was a packed house at North Florida Christian as close to 200 campers showed up to learn from a couple of guys that hope to be chasing a national title later this fall. For Seminoles, it's all about giving back and having fun, and making the most of a weekend alongside the future stars of the game of football.

"Just the experience overall is great, you know having the kids out here, working, is great," said Benson. "I remember when I was a kid you know, growing up, I used to be the same way that they are right now. You know, actually some of the guys, they are coming from Tampa, Orlando, they are driving like three or four hours and that speaks a lot, that is big. You know, I didn't know I meant that much, or me and J-Trav meant that much to a lot of them. Out here spending time with the kids, you know putting a smile on their face, it means a lot."

And according to Benson, more camps will be on the way, very soon.