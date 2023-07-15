Jordan & Feleipe Franks bring football camp to Crawfordville

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wakulla County voted to designate July 14th, 2023, as Jordan and Feleipe Franks Day, and the local stars made their return to the big bend on Friday to give back to the community that they love the most.

It was a day that meant a whole lot to the former War Eagles, who hope to continue making a difference.

"You know it is fun, but it is the right thing to do," said Feleipe Franks. "This county and this city has done so much for us and our future, and what we do now, so it's fun to come back and give back, and see the kids excited, running around, and we enjoy it, we enjoy giving back and having fun with the kids."

Back where it all began, and having fun. On Friday, the first ever Franks camp made it's way to Crawfordville, and for Wakulla High grads Feleipe and Jordan, to give back to the place they call home is vital.

"It's where we grew up, you know we went to high school, rec and park ball here, you know everything," added Franks. "All the sports that we grew up doing, there's so many people that supported us, that come to us from the high school, I feel like it's fun, and the right thing to do to come back and pour into the kids and give that back."

"Crawfordville is a unique city man, you can't go too many places where it is one high school in the whole county," added Jordan Franks. "It's a community event for every football game, and everybody is connected, not just for football, for school, for everything, it's just a unique county."

A unique, but special place. Crawfordville is a city the Franks love, and the goal with this camp is to teach, and continue helping Wakulla County be the best that it can be.

"Today was all about a community event, you know we marketed a football camp but we really wanted the kids to get out here, have fun, listen to some good music, pick up some good food and then learn from me and my brother, and the coaches out here, you know," added Franks. "Opportunity, in a sense of if you put your mind too it, you can be what you want to be, it doesn't have to be a football player, it can be a doctor, a lawyer or whatever it is."

"You know when you are giving back, you think about the youth, about the youth because that is the next generation, that is the next people that is in the middle school or high school," added Franks. "You want to see the county doing good, and hopefully teaching them the right way, with respect, and whatever it may be, you know great effort, coming out here, having fun, doing it the right way, you know it's important."

An important day, for an important camp, that will be a staple at Wakulla for years to come.