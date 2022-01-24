John Nogowski, Luke Weaver happy to be giving back to Tallahassee community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Over the course of many years, we’ve have seen some of the best baseball talent in the country come through the baseball mecca that we have here in Tallahassee. So when two-Tallahassee natives put on a father-son baseball camp aimed to developing the next generation of baseball players. It’s only fitting some of that star-power returns to the Capital City.

During the 14th annual Father-Son Baseball camp, former local standouts who spent their days playing for the Garnet and Gold, and the highest of Seven Hills came back to help share their baseball knowledge to the next generation of ballplayers you’ll find right here in our own backyards. And for former Noles John Nogowski and Luke Weaver they remember being in the shoes of the kids who were out braving a chilly morning. And it’s exactly why giving back is so important to them.

“It’s such a huge honor for me to be involved in something like this," Nogowski told ABC 27. "I learned so much from those guys and the guys that came before me that if I can give a little bit of knowledge to some guy down the road, maybe he’ll give back here in five or 10 years.”

“It’s one of those things where you’re trying to give back what so many people gave you over the years. Some wisdom and advice you’ve gained over the course of your baseball career," Weaver added. "It’s a lasting impact I know from going to stuff like this when I was growing up. Looking up to a lot of these players at the time. It just means a lot and I hope to do the same thing along with the other players.”