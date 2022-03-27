Watch
Joe Williams, coached Jacksonville to NCAA title game, dies

AP
Posted at 2:06 PM, Mar 27, 2022
Joe Williams, who coached Artis Gilmore and tiny Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament championship game against mighty UCLA, died Saturday. He was 88.

Williams also coached at Furman and Florida State. He died in Enterprise, Mississippi, while in hospice care after a lengthy battle with cancer.

The Dolphins were one of the true Cinderella teams in NCAA Tournament history.

They scored more than 100 points 18 times that season and three times in the NCAA Tournament before losing to UCLA in the title game. Williams had a career record of 336-231 over 22 seasons.

